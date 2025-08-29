Trump’s Frustration Mounts over EU, Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is growing frustrated with Ukraine and the EU over their approach to the Moscow-Kiev conflict, according to The Atlantic.

Trump met Putin in Alaska and hosted Zelensky in Washington this month, urging lasting peace over a ceasefire and calling for a direct Putin-Zelensky meeting, opposing Western Europe’s approach.

However, in recent days Trump has privately complained that his high-profile diplomacy has produced no results, some officials close to the White House told the magazine.

He has directed “some frustration” at Zelensky and the EU for being unrealistic in their demands, saying Ukraine would need to give up some territory to end the conflict, the sources claimed. “He just wants this over. It almost doesn’t matter how,” a senior official said.

Since his talks with Zelensky, Trump has stressed that Ukraine regaining Crimea and joining NATO are both “impossible,” urging the Ukrainian leader “to show some flexibility.”

Moscow demands a peace deal addressing conflict roots, requiring Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and acceptance of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as Russian territories following referendums.

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to impose sanctions and tariffs on both Russia and Ukraine if they fail to make progress in talks.

Putin hasn’t ruled out meeting Zelensky but says it depends on real progress. Moscow questions Zelensky’s legitimacy due to his expired term and warns any deals he makes might be voided.

Kiev is not interested in peace, but rather focused on forming anti-Russian military alliances to preserve its “neo-Nazi, Russophobic regime,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week.