Maduro Rejects US Invasion Threat, Mobilizes Defenses Against Naval Buildup Near Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has dismissed mounting fears of a US-led military incursion, declaring there is “no way” American forces could invade the country despite Washington’s growing naval presence in the Caribbean.

“Today, we are stronger than yesterday. Today, we are more prepared to defend peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Maduro said in a speech to troops on Thursday, underscoring Caracas’s readiness to repel any aggression.

The United States has significantly expanded its military footprint near Venezuela, officially justifying the operation as part of counter-narcotics efforts.

Admiral Daryl Claude, the US Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations, confirmed that amphibious assault ships USS San Antonio, USS Iwo Jima, and USS Fort Lauderdale—carrying more than 4,500 service members, including 2,200 Marines—have arrived in the region.

Additional US aircraft, including P-8 surveillance planes, are conducting intelligence-gathering flights, while eight warships and a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine are either deployed or en route.

Reports also indicate that three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers are being sent to waters off Venezuela.

Critics have cast doubt on Washington’s stated objectives, questioning why such overwhelming military force is needed for anti-drug operations. Caracas, viewing the buildup as a direct threat, has responded with its own measures.

Venezuelan warships and drones have been deployed along the coast, while the government launched a recruitment drive to expand its armed forces. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced the deployment of 15,000 troops to the western border states of Zulia and Táchira, citing the fight against drug cartels and organized crime.

“Here, we do fight drug trafficking; here, we do fight drug cartels on all fronts,” he said, noting that authorities have already seized 53 tons of narcotics this year.

On the diplomatic front, Venezuela’s UN ambassador Samuel Moncada denounced the US naval maneuvers as “a massive propaganda operation” designed to pave the way for “kinetic action”, a euphemism for military intervention.

He ridiculed Washington’s claim of deploying nuclear submarines for drug interdiction. “It’s ridiculous to think they’re fighting drug trafficking with nuclear submarines,” Moncada said, insisting Venezuela posed no threat to other nations.

Maduro expressed gratitude to Colombia for dispatching 25,000 troops to its border to combat narco-terrorist groups, while also accusing Washington of attempting to destabilize Venezuela and the region. “I am confident that we will overcome this test, this imperialist threat to the peace of the continent and to our country,” he affirmed.

The standoff underscores the deep-seated tensions between Caracas and Washington, which has long supported Venezuelan opposition leaders and imposed sanctions on Maduro’s government. Venezuela, in turn, continues to assert its sovereignty and reject what it sees as unwarranted foreign interference.