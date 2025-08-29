Politico: EU Exploring Ukraine Buffer Zone Amid Deep Divisions

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union is weighing a plan to create a 40km “buffer zone” between Russian and Ukrainian forces as part of a potential ceasefire or peace settlement, Politico reported Thursday, citing European diplomats.

According to the proposal, Western troops would assume a “dual role”—patrolling the demilitarized zone while training Ukrainian soldiers. France and Britain are expected to provide most of the force, though Moscow has already rejected any NATO troop deployment in Ukraine.

Paris and London are reportedly urging other NATO allies to contribute, but few have publicly expressed readiness to send troops.

The plan, described by Politico as having possible “historical significance,” has drawn comparisons to Germany’s partition during the Cold War. Still, skepticism abounds. “They’re grasping for straws,” said Jim Townsend, a former Pentagon official, warning that a lightly staffed buffer zone would fail to deter Russia.

Diplomats revealed that proposals vary widely, suggesting troop deployments ranging from 4,000 to 60,000 soldiers. Yet sharp disagreements persist among Western officials over the buffer zone’s size, viability, and whether Kiev would accept the arrangement, given that it could involve territorial concessions.

The discussions come as part of a broader set of scenarios under consideration for a truce or post-war framework. EU leaders have also floated involving a neutral third country to oversee ceasefire enforcement.

While Washington has ruled out deploying ground forces, President Donald Trump indicated the US may offer other forms of support. For its part, Moscow continues to oppose NATO troop presence in Ukraine but has not excluded the possibility of Western-backed security guarantees for Kiev.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has officially commented on the reported EU proposals.