Vance Signals Readiness to Lead US if Trump Faces Tragedy

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President J.D. Vance has affirmed that he is prepared to assume the presidency should a “terrible tragedy” befall President Donald Trump, citing the seven months of “on-the-job training” he has gained in his current role.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance was asked whether he could step in if Trump—who, at 79, is among the oldest US presidents in history—became unable to lead.

Vance emphasized that Trump remains active and committed: “He’s the last person who goes to sleep… and the first person… making phone calls in the morning,” adding that he believes the president will “serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people”.

Still, Vance acknowledged the possibility of tragedy, saying, “if, god forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days”.

The remarks come amid heightened security concerns following two recent assassination attempts against Trump.

In July 2024, an attacker opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, wounding several people and grazing Trump’s upper right ear.

A member of the crowd and the assailant were killed. A second plot occurred on September 15 at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, where a suspect was apprehended before any shots were fired.

Vance has also hinted at the possibility of running for president in 2028, noting that he would discuss any plans with Trump first. Trump himself recently said Vance is “probably favored” for the Republican nomination, while also suggesting Secretary of State Marco Rubio as another potential successor.

Before becoming vice president, Vance served as US senator for Ohio from 2023 to 2025 and built a career as a venture capitalist and author of the bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

Rubio represented Florida in the US Senate for over a decade and gained national prominence as a 2016 Republican presidential candidate.