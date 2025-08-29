’Israel’s’ Official Arabic Account Incites Elimination of Mosques in Europe

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel’s" official Arabic-language X account has ignited a storm of criticism after labeling the growth of mosques in Europe as “the true face of colonization” and urging the removal of what it called a Muslim “fifth column.”

The post, published on August 25, claimed the number of mosques in Europe had grown from “fewer than 100” in 1980 to “over 20,000” today, portraying the trend as a threat ignored by European governments.

While acknowledging freedom of worship as a “basic human right,” the account alleged that some mosques spread hatred and incite violence.

The reference to a “fifth column” — a term denoting groups undermining states from within — triggered fierce reactions online.

Many social media users condemned the statement as an Islamophobic campaign that endangers millions of Muslims living in Europe, particularly at a time of rising anti-Muslim discrimination.

Critics compared "Israel’s" rhetoric to that of far-right parties in Europe, arguing that it positioned itself as “a blueprint for the international far right.”

Others accused "Israel" of hypocrisy, noting that Muslim migration to Europe has been fueled in part by wars, invasions, and displacements in which "Israel" has played a direct or indirect role.

“It’s hypocritical for Israel to warn about Muslim migration when its wars have caused the very displacement driving it,” one user wrote.

Commentators also criticized the accuracy of the map of mosques shared with the post, saying it ignored centuries of Islamic presence in Europe.

Others highlighted the contradiction of branding mosque-building as colonization while advancing settlement expansion and the “Third Temple” project in occupied Jerusalem.

The uproar underscores how "Israel’s" messaging — directed in this case at an Arabic-speaking audience — has intersected with broader debates on migration, Islamophobia, and Europe’s shifting demographics.

According to Pew Research Center, Muslims make up about 45–50 million people, or roughly 6–7% of Europe’s population.