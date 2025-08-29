China, Russia Warn of ’Irreparable Consequences’ of Iran Sanctions Snapback

By Staff, Agencies

Russia and China have condemned a move by Britain, France, and Germany — known as the European troika (E3) — to trigger the “snapback” mechanism that could reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, warning it risks derailing diplomatic efforts.

On Thursday, the E3 invoked the clause in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that allows sanctions suspended under the deal to be restored if a party is accused of “significant non-compliance.” The European states claim Iran has breached its obligations.

Moscow urged the trio to reverse course. “We strongly urge them to reconsider and review their erroneous decisions before they lead to irreparable consequences and further tragedy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday, adding that the move undermined efforts for a diplomatic solution.

China echoed the warning, calling the decision “not constructive.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the snapback would “undermine the process of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue,” stressing that the talks were at a “critical juncture.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the E3’s move in calls with his European counterparts, vowing Tehran would respond appropriately to what he called an “illegal and unjustified action.”

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, the E3, the US, Russia, and China, offered sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

The US abandoned the pact in 2018 under Donald Trump, reimposing sweeping sanctions as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign.

Since then, Iran has gradually reduced its compliance, while accusing Europe of failing to uphold its side of the agreement.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington had been held until June 13, when negotiations collapsed amid "Israel’s" war and heightened regional tension