Yemen’s Military Chief Vows More Escalation after Failure “Israeli” Assassination Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s top military official has responded to the “Israeli” claims of his assassination by pledging further escalation against “Tel Aviv” towards forcing it to eventually end its genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Ghamari made the remarks to the country’s official Saba news agency on Friday.

“The Zionist escalation in Gaza or towards Yemen is not a sign of strength, but rather a sign of impotence and failure to achieve its goals over nearly two years, and it will be met with escalation,” he said.

The remarks came a day after “Israeli estimates” alleged that the entity might have “assassinated” a number of Yemeni officials, including Ghamari and Defense Minister Mohamed al-Atifi during airstrikes against the country’s capital Sana’a.

Ghamari had also been targeted during “Israeli” aggression in June.

The official denounced the entity for targeting civilian neighborhoods in the capital, while framing it as a push towards eliminating Yemen’s political and military elites.

“The targeting of civilian neighborhoods in Sana'a by the Zionist enemy will not go unpunished,” he said.

“Israel” began attacking the Arab Peninsula nation last year after Sana’a started a series of solidarity strikes in support of Gaza, which had come under an Israeli war of genocide a year earlier.

Yemen’s Armed Forces escalated the operations after “Israel” intensified its military aggression against the coastal sliver and almost completely blocked entry of foodstuffs into the territory.

Ghamari reiterated numerous previous statements by the forces, in which they had pledged not to abandon their resolve to stand up for Gaza.

“Yemen will not back down from supporting Gaza, regardless of the extent of targeting or sacrifice.”