Abu Obeida: Occupying Gaza to Cost “Israel” Its Soldiers

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida warned the “Israeli” army it would pay a hefty price for its plans to occupy Gaza City with the blood of its soldiers, which would also increase the chances of more troops being captured.

In a post on Telegram on Friday, Abu Obeida warned that these plans to occupy Gaza would spell disaster for "Israel" on both the political and military levels.

The military spokesperson further emphasized that the Al-Qassam freedom fighters are fully prepared, maintaining high morale, and ready to demonstrate extraordinary examples of heroism and steadfastness, teaching the invaders a harsh lesson.

He stated that "the war criminals, Netanyahu and his Nazi ministers, have deliberately and insistently decided to reduce the number of living prisoners by half and to make the bodies of most of their captured dead disappear forever, for which the enemy's army and its terrorist government will bear full responsibility."

Abu Obeidah announced that they would preserve the lives of the enemy's captives "to the best of our ability," adding that "they will be with our freedom fighters in the combat and confrontation zones under the same conditions" and vowing to announce the name, photo, and proof of death for every captive killed by the aggression.

The spokesperson's statement comes after the “Israeli” occupation army declared Gaza City a "dangerous combat zone" that is not included in the "tactical pause in fighting," yet it has so far issued no evacuation orders or called for new displacements, amid “Israeli” preparations for a large-scale military operation there.