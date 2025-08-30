“Israeli” Forces Withdraw from Gaza Neighborhood amid Intense Resistance: 4 Soldiers Missing

By Staff, Agencies

Resistance fighters have staged several daring ambushes against invading “Israeli” forces in a flashpoint Gaza City neighborhood, reportedly forcing them to withdraw, while causing 12 casualties among them and leaving four forces missing.

The four-hour-long ambushes, framed across “Israeli” media outlets as “security incidents,” took place across the city’s Al-Zaytoun neighborhood on Saturday, various resistance media outlets reported.

The clashes featured intense gunfire by the fighters against hovering “Israeli” helicopter gunships, heavy shelling by them throughout the neighborhood, and “close-quarters combat” between the fighters and the invaders.

One soldier was killed and 11 others sustained injuries as a result.

No new information has yet been provided regarding the fate of the four missing troops.

Two other such “security incidents” were also reported in the city’s Al-Sabra neighborhood and the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

The developments came amid the “Israeli” push to occupy the Gaza City, the Gaza Strip’s largest urban area, in its most ferocious campaign yet throughout its October 2023-present war of genocide against the coastal sliver.

The territory’s resistance movements have, in return, begun staging detailed retaliatory strikes, prompting the military to start proclaiming the Gaza City to be “a dangerous combat zone.”

Reporting on the shortages faced by the military during the push, The New York Times said on Thursday that the exhaustion and disillusionment experienced by the forces had threatened to “complicate” the assault on the city.

The assault has also been uniformly discouraged by numerous countries due to its utter disregard for civilian suffering and casualties.

Critics worldwide have strongly condemned the regime’s seeking to capture the city at whatever cost, including by forcing hundreds of thousands there to flee towards southern Gaza Strip at short notice.