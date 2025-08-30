“Israeli” Colonel: Illusioned are Those who Think Hezbollah is Weakened

By Staff, Agencies

Former head of “Israeli” intelligence in Syria and Lebanon, Reserve Colonel Jack Neriya, warned against betting on what he called the “illusion that Hezbollah is weakened,” stressing that “the group has rebuilt its military capabilities and has no intention of giving up its weapons.”

In a television interview, Neriya said, “Since November, Hezbollah has reorganized its ranks, resumed manufacturing drones and other weapons, and reaffirmed its decisive commitment to its arms.”

He noted that the rare public appearance of Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, in military attire signals an escalatory course, which comes, according to the “Israeli” colonel, amid rising tensions between Lebanon and the United States.

Regarding Syria, Neriya highlighted “Israeli” officials’ confirmation of ongoing negotiations aimed at reaching a security agreement before the end of September. He explained that “Damascus seeks a return to the 1974 borders and guarantees of calm along the southern front.”

He added that “Israel” seeks to stabilize the Syrian front, given the presence of “common enemies: Iran and Hezbollah,” mirroring a statement by Syria’s transitional head Ahmad al-Sharaa, who once said that “Syria and ‘Israel’ have common enemies, and we can play a key role in regional security.”

In this context, Neriya called for “seizing the political opportunity to achieve security understandings along the Syrian border.”

This comes as the US delegation, headed by US envoy Tom Barrack, continued to push forward the plan to disarm Hezbollah in a meeting with the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.