IRG Busts Mossad-Linked Team in NE Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] intelligence forces in Khorasan Razavi province have arrested eight members of a team linked to the Zionist entity’s Mossad spy service, who were involved in hostile operations during the 12-day war imposed on Iran in June.

The IRG division in Khorasan Razavi announced in a statement that its intelligence forces have carried out a targeted operation in the province, successfully identifying and arresting eight operatives affiliated with Mossad.

The team had been involved in sending the coordinates of vital and sensitive facilities, as well as information on prominent military figures, to Mossad intelligence officers, a statement said.

The arrested elements were planning to design and carry out operations against civilian and military officials, as well as to sabotage key facilities in the holy city of Mashhad. The network had in its possession materials for making launchers, bombs, explosives, and improvised explosive devices, which were confiscated, it added.

According to the statement, the arrestees were in contact with separatist groups as well.

The IRG emphasized that the arrests highlight the vigilance and operational readiness of its intelligence units in safeguarding national security against foreign espionage and sabotage efforts.