India: We Won’t Bow down to Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal vowed that his country will not “bow down” to international pressure, in response to the recent imposition of US tariffs on Indian exports.

The 50% duties, which took effect on August 27, were introduced by the Trump administration as a “punitive measure” against India’s continued large-scale purchases of Russian oil.

Speaking at a construction industry event in New Delhi, Goyal emphasized India’s intent to remain resilient and proactive.

“India is always ready if anyone wants to have a free trade agreement with us,” he said. “But we will neither bow down nor ever appear weak. We will continue to move together and capture new markets.”

Since his return to the White House earlier this year, US President Donald Trump has expanded his use of tariffs as a primary tool of economic and foreign policy. The latest levies targeting Indian goods come amid Washington’s broader efforts to pressure Moscow over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The steep US tariffs have significantly strained India-US relations, with New Delhi earlier condemning them as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

Trade talks between the United States and India have repeatedly stalled over contentious issues, particularly agricultural and dairy market access. While Washington seeks broader entry for US goods, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed to protecting India's agricultural sector, which is vital for millions of farmers across the country.