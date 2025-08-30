Iran, Armenia Pledge Closer Ties, Oppose Geopolitical Shifts in Caucasus

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani has reaffirmed Tehran’s opposition to any geopolitical changes in the Caucasus, while welcoming Armenia’s role in a strategic transit corridor linking northern neighbors to the Sea of Oman.

Meeting with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan in Tehran on Saturday, Larijani praised the “satisfactory” level of political, economic, security, and defense ties with Yerevan and underscored the importance of completing the North-South Transport Corridor.

The 7,200-kilometer network of rail, road, and maritime routes connects Iran with Central Asia, India, Russia, and Europe, providing landlocked states a vital link to global markets via Iranian ports.

“Iran has always supported the independence and strength of regional countries to ensure lasting security,” Larijani said, adding that Tehran backs peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan and envisions regional stability through cooperation rather than foreign intervention.

Grigoryan hailed current ties as “unprecedented,” saying his visit aimed to expand cooperation across sectors.

He announced that Armenia is pursuing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran and emphasized Yerevan’s commitment to five core principles: sovereignty, territorial integrity, judicial authority, border inviolability, and reciprocity.

He assured Tehran that Armenian-Iranian relations would not be compromised, underlining Armenia’s opposition to any regional geopolitical changes and noting that ongoing peace talks with Azerbaijan safeguard Armenia’s security, military, and customs prerogatives.