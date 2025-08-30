Bagheri Kani Named Deputy for International Affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

By Staff, Agencies

Senior diplomat and former nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has been appointed to the role of deputy for international affairs at Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Ali Larijani, the newly appointed Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), appointed Ali Bagheri Kani as the council's deputy for international affairs.

The appointment was followed by Bagheri Kani's participation in a meeting on Saturday between Larijani and Armen Grigoryan, the Secretary of Armenia's Security Council, which was held in Tehran.

Bagheri Kani’s managerial record includes serving as the caretaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its deputy political director in the previous administration.

He has held several high-level strategic roles, including membership in the Strategic Council for Foreign Relations and its secretariat.

He is also widely recognized for leading the Iranian negotiating team during the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA.

Furthermore, his experience extends to the judicial branch, where he served as the deputy for international affairs of the Iranian Judiciary and as the Secretary of the Human Rights Headquarters.