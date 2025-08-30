Yemeni PM, Several Ministers Assassinated in ’Israeli’ Strikes on Sana’a: Presidency

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, killed the prime minister of the Government of Change and Construction and several ministers, the presidency said in a statement.

“In the midst of the open battle with the "Israeli" enemy, we announce the martyrdom of devoted Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi, Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, along with a number of his fellow ministers,” the statement read.

It added, “The criminal and treacherous "Israeli" enemy targeted them during a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year.”

Several senior officials also sustained various degrees of injuries in Thursday’s strikes, and are currently receiving medical treatment, the statement said.

“We reassure our great Yemeni nation that the government, with God's help, will carry out its role in a caretaker capacity. Institutions will continue to provide their services to the resilient and steadfast Yemeni people, and they will remain unfazed, irrespective of the magnitude of the mishap. The blood of our great martyrs will motivate us to continue treading the path.”

The statement finally affirmed to the Yemeni nation, oppressed Palestinians, as well as all freedom-loving people around the world, that the Sana’a government will maintain its stance on supporting and defending the people of Gaza.

It also pledged that Yemeni armed forces will continue to develop their defense capabilities to confront all potential challenges and dangers.

Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of his Houthi-controlled government during a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year, the movement's statement said.

In response to the escalating genocidal war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, Yemeni forces implemented a strategic maritime blockade aimed at disrupting the supply of military resources to "Israel" and urging the international community to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Simultaneously, they carried out numerous missile and drone strikes against strategic targets within the "Israeli"-occupied territories in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have made it clear that they will not halt their operations until "Israel" ceases its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.