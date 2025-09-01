Ansarullah Leader Vows More Strikes Against “Israel” After Yemeni PM Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, denounced what he described as “another crime in the ‘Israeli’ regime’s record of terror” following the assassination of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahawi and several cabinet ministers in Sanaa.

The officials were martyred on Thursday in an “Israeli” airstrike that also left other ministers wounded, the movement confirmed in a statement issued Saturday.

In a televised address on Sunday, Sayyed Al-Houthi mourned the slain leaders as “the martyrs of all Yemen,” stressing that the “‘Israeli’ enemy, with its crimes and savagery, does not spare even children, women, and defenseless civilians”.

He emphasized that such attacks would not deter Yemen from continuing its struggle.

“Our people will not be weakened by the aggression they are facing,” Sayyed Al-Houthi declared, pledging that the movement would escalate its operations in solidarity with Palestinians.

He further vowed that “the coming days will see additional success in thwarting the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s attempts to commit crimes against our dear people or to target official institutions and cities”.

Since October 2023, Yemen’s Armed Forces have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes against “Israel”, presenting them as acts of support for Gaza.

In retaliation, “Israeli” forces have intensified their bombardment of Yemeni infrastructure and civilian areas in recent weeks, prompting warnings from observers that the confrontation could deepen regional instability.