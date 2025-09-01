Yemeni Armed Forces: Missile Strike Hits “Israeli” Tanker in the Red Sea

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a ballistic missile strike on the “Israeli” oil tanker SCARLET RAY in the northern Red Sea, declaring it a direct hit.

The statement emphasized Yemen’s commitment to blocking “Israeli” and “Israel”–bound shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas, and vowed to continue operations against “Israeli” targets until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces: