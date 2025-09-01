Please Wait...

Yemeni Armed Forces: Missile Strike Hits “Israeli” Tanker in the Red Sea

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced a ballistic missile strike on the “Israeli” oil tanker SCARLET RAY in the northern Red Sea, declaring it a direct hit.

The statement emphasized Yemen’s commitment to blocking “Israeli” and “Israel”–bound shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas, and vowed to continue operations against “Israeli” targets until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip—and as a reaffirmation of the continued blockade of “Israeli” maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea:

The Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the “Israeli” oil tanker SCARLET RAY in the northern Red Sea with a ballistic missile. By the grace of Allah, the operation directly struck the vessel.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people by preventing “Israeli” or “Israel”bound shipping from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. We also stress that further military operations will be conducted against “Israeli” targets in occupied Palestine. These operations will not cease until the aggression ends and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 14 9 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447 AH

Corresponding to September 1, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

