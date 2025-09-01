Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned the “Israeli” airstrike in Sanaa that martyred Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad Ghalib Al-Rahawi and several ministers, offering condolences to Yemen’s leadership and people.

The group described the attack as part of “Israel’s” long record of crimes and praised Yemen’s sacrifices in supporting Gaza.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy to the brotherly Yemeni people and to their steadfast leadership—foremost among them the mujahid leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi—on the martyrdom of the Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, the mujahid Ahmad Ghalib Al-Rahawi, along with a number of ministers, in a treacherous and cowardly “Israeli” strike that targeted an official civilian government meeting in the capital, Sanaa.

This barbaric aggression is yet another crime added to the long record of “Israeli” atrocities stretching from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to Iran. It is a record soaked with the blood of children, women, the elderly and defenseless civilians. It once again exposes the true nature of this enemy, which commits some of the most heinous crimes in history, practices genocide and starves entire peoples in full view of the world.

Yemen’s firm and powerful presence in the field of supporting Palestine remains the truest and most loyal example of patience and steadfastness, despite the aggression and blockade it endures. It is both an honor and a source of pride for Yemen to offer such great sacrifices in order to support Gaza and to help break the siege upon it, at a time when the entire world remains silent and stands idly by, incapable of taking any meaningful position in the face of the horrific massacres carried out by the “Israeli” entity.

We are confident that this aggression will only increase the determination and resilience of the Yemeni people, and will not deter their courageous leadership from maintaining its principled position of supporting Gaza and aiding its resisting people. The blood of these martyred leaders will be a curse upon the “Israeli” entity and a lasting symbol of steadfastness and resistance.