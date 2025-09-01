Parl’t Speaker Berri: The Resistance Is Our Honor, Hate Speech a Greater Threat to Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri affirmed that “the Resistance is our honor and our pride, and we remain open to discussing its arms, but only under a calm and rational discourse”.

He emphasized that “the Lebanese Army is the nation’s shield and its fortified bastion,” warning at the same time that “the spread of hate speech, allowed to run rampant on screens and in demonic minds, poses a greater danger to Lebanon than the arms of the Resistance”.

Speaking on the 47th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr, Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine, Berri noted that “Lebanon adhered to the requirements of the ceasefire agreement, while the [‘Israeli’] entity did not honor a single clause. Instead, it expanded its occupation and continued its aggression”.

He stressed that the devastated villages “were not only Shias, but also Sunni and Christian, reflecting the image of a diverse Lebanon”.

Berri added: “We are nothing but advocates of unity and cooperation, just as we cooperated in the past to achieve key national milestones, including the formation of governments. It is neither fair nor patriotic to throw the ball of fire into the lap of the Lebanese Army”.

On the issue of Imam Al-Sadr and his two companions, the Speaker described the crime as “an attempt to abduct Lebanon’s very identity as a message”.

He renewed his accusation against Colonel Muammar Gaddafi of direct responsibility, considering the Libyan authorities’ failure to cooperate as placing them under “the suspicion of complicity”.