Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Naim Qassem sent a condolence message to Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi after the assassination of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Rahawi and ministers in a joint “Israeli”-US strike.

His Eminence condemned the attack as proof of the enemy’s bankruptcy and barbarity, stressing that Yemen remains a beacon of freedom and support for Palestine.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

We extend both congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of a noble group of leaders—the Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Rahawi and several ministers of proud Yemen—assassinated by the “Israeli”-American enemy while serving the people, carrying out their jihad in the civil domain to facilitate the affairs and livelihood of the steadfast and sacrificing Yemeni nation.

The “Israeli” aggression targeting the Prime Minister and ministers exposes the utter failure of this criminal enemy and its brutal approach to taking human life without any limits or regard for law. Being unable to face the Armed Forces and frontline mujahid commanders directly on the battlefield, it turns to committing the most brutal crimes against leaders dedicated to serving their people.

Yemen—with its leadership, government, people and Armed Forces—will remain a proud and shining banner in the skies of the world, a torch of freedom and a symbol of support for Palestine, Gaza and resistance against occupiers and invaders. This “Israeli” crime will only strengthen the resolve of the Yemeni people, who have accustomed us to greater sacrifices and giving with every martyr they offer. The final outcome will, God willing, be the humiliation and downfall of the Zionist entity, the utter failure of global arrogance and the disgrace of complicit rulers in our region. Victory will belong to Palestine and Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], by the hands of the Palestinian people, their resistance and the wider Resistance across the region—with courageous Yemen at the forefront.

We pray to Allah Almighty to grant immense reward to the families of the martyrs, to the Yemeni people and to their brave leadership.