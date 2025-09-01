“Israeli” Strike Kills Gaza Journalist Amid Growing Attacks on Press

By Staff, Agencies

An Al-Quds Today TV reporter, Islam Abed, was martyred Sunday evening in a “treacherous” strike by the “Israeli” military in Gaza City, intensifying global concern over the systematic targeting of journalists during the ongoing conflict.

Al-Quds Today condemned the killing, stating: “The ‘Israeli’ killing machine will not succeed in silencing our voice, the voice of the Palestinian people,” affirming its commitment to resistance media coverage.

The Gaza media office also denounced the “systematic” attacks on Palestinian journalists, calling on the international community to act to protect media personnel.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate [PJS] described Abed’s death as “a stain of shame” and a war crime, holding “Israel” fully accountable for his killing and for all journalists targeted while performing their duties.

PJS urged human rights and media organizations to take immediate measures to ensure that “Israeli” officials face consequences for their repeated offenses against press freedom.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Federation of News Agencies similarly condemned the assassination of Palestinian journalists, emphasizing that these attacks violate international law and the principles of freedom of the press.

Since the start of the nearly two-year war on Gaza, “Israeli” strikes have made this conflict the deadliest in recent history for journalists.

On August 25, five reporters were martyred in a double strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, and on August 11, Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif and three colleagues were martyred in a targeted attack outside Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

Over the 22-month conflict, at least 270 journalists and media workers have been martyred by the “Israeli” military—an average of 13 per month—highlighting the systematic nature of the attacks.

The UN considers targeting journalists a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, and rights groups warn that “Israel” aims to create a news void to obscure its actions.