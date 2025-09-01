Op. Gideon’s Chariots: “Israeli” Military Admits May Assault Failed to Defeat Hamas in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military has acknowledged that its May offensive, Operation Gideon’s Chariots, failed to achieve its key objectives in the Gaza Strip, including defeating Hamas and seizing 75 percent of the territory, despite deploying extensive forces and advanced equipment.

According to a report by the “Israeli” entity’s Channel 12 on Sunday, the admission comes from a confidential military document prepared by Brig. Gen. [res.] Guy Hazut, which bluntly states, “we failed”.

The document highlights multiple shortcomings, including the inability to defeat Hamas militarily or politically, and the failure to secure the return of captives to the occupied Palestinian territories.

The report also notes that the assault placed a significant strain on “Israeli” troops, describing them as “drained” by the operation. Moreover, the offensive’s internationally condemned indiscriminate nature has further damaged “Israel’s” global reputation.

Launched between May 16 and August 4 as part of the entity’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, Operation Gideon’s Chariots followed the expiration of a previous ceasefire in January, after “Israel” refused to extend the agreement with Hamas.

The offensive has drawn widespread criticism for its disregard for civilian casualties, contributing to a death toll approaching 63,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Despite these failures, “Israel” has already initiated Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, aimed at capturing Gaza City and expelling over one million residents. Tens of thousands of “Israeli” reservists are backing the second phase of the offensive, continuing a campaign condemned internationally for its brutality.