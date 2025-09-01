Please Wait...

Iran’s Top General Calls for Stronger Air Defense Force Amid Emerging Threats

Iran access_time 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has emphasized the urgent need to boost the capabilities and effectiveness of the country’s Air Defense Force to counter potential threats and acts of aggression.

Speaking on National Air Defense Day, Mousavi highlighted the sacrifices and determination of personnel who, relying on faith, knowledge and innovation, protect Iran’s skies during critical moments.

He stressed that recent security developments, including the June “Israeli”-US aggression and lessons from the 1980s war with Iraq, underscore the importance of modernizing systems and strengthening operational readiness.

“Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force, as the ‘front line of defense for national sovereignty,’ must consolidate and enhance its effectiveness and authority by utilizing modern technologies, indigenous innovations and investing in specialized human resources to confront emerging threats and potential enemy aggressions,” Mousavi said.

He further called for the implementation of an integrated national air defense system and improved coordination between the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] to ensure a unified and effective defensive posture.

