Putin Endorses China’s Global Governance Reform via SCO

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed strong support for China’s initiatives to reform global governance, suggesting that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] could play a leading role in establishing a fairer international system.

Speaking at an extended session of the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, Putin highlighted the high attendance as evidence of “genuine interest and attention to the multifaceted activities” of the organization.

He noted that since its founding in 2001, the SCO has aimed to foster “an atmosphere of peace and security, trust and cooperation on the common Eurasian continent.”

Putin stated that the SCO could help build a global governance system grounded in the primacy of international law and the key provisions of the UN Charter. He affirmed that Russia fully backs Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposals in this regard.

The Russian leader emphasized the relevance of these reforms amid ongoing attempts by some countries to assert dominance in international affairs, implicitly referencing Western pressure on Russia. He also praised SCO members for respecting each other’s history and civilizational diversity.

In addition, Putin mentioned that Moscow will host the Intervision song contest later this month, positioned as an alternative to Eurovision with participants from Latin America, Africa and Asia.

He framed the event as promoting universal and traditional values, which he argued are being increasingly neglected on the global stage.