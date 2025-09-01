Iran Urges SCO to Lead in Building a Multipolar World Through Peace and Economic Coop

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] to take concrete and actionable steps to promote global peace and strengthen economic collaboration.

Speaking at the 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, Pezeshkian emphasized the organization's potential to shape a multipolar international system and reduce dependence on Western-dominated structures.

He proposed a new financial mechanism — the “Accounts and Settlements of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization” — aimed at increasing the use of national currencies, developing digital payment systems, and establishing a multilateral currency swap fund. This initiative, he argued, would not only help member states resist unlawful sanctions but also build a more resilient and fair global financial order.

Highlighting Iran’s strategic transit position, Pezeshkian announced the upcoming connection of the Chabahar Port to the national railway network, enhancing regional trade routes between China, Central Asia, and the Indian Ocean.

He also expressed Iran’s full readiness to contribute to the SCO’s long-term development strategy, particularly in areas like infrastructure, energy, technology, climate change, and science.

In a broader political message, Pezeshkian condemned recent “Israeli” and US actions, including military aggression against Iran and the war in Gaza, as evidence of the global system’s failure to maintain peace and justice.

He called on the SCO to form a foreign ministers’ committee dedicated to crisis management and to uphold the sovereignty of its member states.

Furthermore, he supported the creation of specialized centers within the SCO to address security threats, enhance strategic coordination, combat drug trafficking, and develop rapid crisis response mechanisms.

Before leaving Tehran, Pezeshkian described the SCO summit as a timely opportunity to challenge Western unilateralism and push for a more balanced international order.

Hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the summit gathered leaders from across the region to discuss a shared vision for cooperation over the next decade amid rising global tensions and shifting alliances.