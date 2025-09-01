Putin Hails SCO as ‘Locomotive of Multipolarity’ at China Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a “powerful locomotive of multipolarity” and a vital force for global development, stressing its role in fostering trust and stability across Eurasia.

Speaking at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday, Putin said the group acts as “a powerful engine of global development processes and the establishment of genuine multilateralism.”

He urged members to prioritize stability within their territories and along shared borders while enhancing joint efforts to counter extremism.

The Russian leader backed a new anti-extremism program presented at the meeting and reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to help implement it.

He also highlighted two agreements slated for signing: the creation of a universal SCO center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to tackle emerging regional challenges, and an anti-drug hub in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

“We expect the two centers to begin operations as soon as possible,” he said.

Turning to global tensions, Putin again blamed Western interference for the conflict in Ukraine, pointing to NATO expansion and the 2014 coup in Kiev as the crisis’s main triggers.

“The West’s constant attempts to draw Ukraine into NATO pose a direct threat to Russia’s security,” he warned.

Putin described the SCO as a stabilizing force that strengthens cooperation and mutual trust among its members, laying the groundwork for peace, security, and economic development across Eurasia.

He argued that moving beyond outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models toward a truly balanced system — one that safeguards all nations equally — is essential for global stability.

Founded in 2001 by China, Russia, and several Central Asian states, the SCO now includes India, Pakistan, Iran, and Belarus, with 16 other nations holding observer or dialogue status.

Over the years, it has evolved into a strategic counterweight to NATO, conducting joint military drills, coordinating on security, and promoting trade, energy, and education ties.