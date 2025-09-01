Iran’s Top Commander Condemns ’Israeli’ Assassination of Yemeni Leaders as Sign of Fear

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s highest-ranking military officer has denounced "Israel’s" recent assassination of senior Yemeni officials, calling it a clear sign of Tel Aviv’s deep anxiety over the growing strength of the regional Axis of Resistance.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, issued a message to the Yemeni people on Monday, saying the targeted killings “reflect the regime’s fear of the Resistance Axis expanding” and of “increasing unity among regional nations defending the Palestinian cause.”

He condemned the attacks as “a horrific war crime, a terrorist act, and a blatant violation of international law,” adding that they reveal once again the "Israeli" entity’s “role as ringleader of terror and nurturer of terrorists worldwide.”

Mousavi said "Tel Aviv’s" latest bloodshed is part of its longstanding policy of aggression and expansionism — one fully backed by its allies, particularly the United States.

The statement followed "Israeli" airstrikes on Sana’a that killed Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi of the National Government of Change and Construction, along with eight other officials.

The attacks were part of recurring raids on Yemen, launched after its Armed Forces began near-daily strikes on "Israeli" targets in response to "Israel’s" war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.