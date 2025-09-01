Please Wait...

US Blocks Visa Access for Palestinians Ahead of Statehood Recognition

folder_openUnited States access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

American officials say Washington has halted the approval of visas for Palestinian passport holders, a move coming just as international momentum builds toward recognizing a Palestinian state.

The Donald Trump administration has moved to suspend approvals of nearly all categories of US visitor visas for Palestinian passport holders, a sweeping restriction against Palestinians amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Media reports said on Sunday that the US State Department had instructed its diplomats to refuse most visas for Palestinian passport holders, whether they live in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, or reside overseas.

The move will stop, at least temporarily, travel for medical treatment, attending university, visiting relatives, or conducting business.

Last week, the State Department also said it would not issue visas to Palestinian officials to attend the annual UN General Assembly in New York next month.

The Trump administration’s suspension of visas for Palestinians comes amid a new push by US allies for official recognition of the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The move came after an online pressure campaign from Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer close to Trump who has described herself as “a proud Islamophobe.”

gaza genocide suspension us visas UnitedStates DonadlTrump

