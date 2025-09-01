Iran President Advises US, Europe to End Confrontation, Return to Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the United States and Europe to stop pursuing confrontational policies and instead engage in diplomacy to reach a “balanced and fair” solution to Tehran’s nuclear program.

Speaking Monday at the Shanghai Plus Summit in Tianjin, China, held alongside the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Pezeshkian warned that escalating measures — including Europe’s threat to trigger the UN “snapback” sanctions mechanism — would only deepen tensions.

He also criticized recent acts of aggression by the US and "Israel" against Iran, describing them as proof that “the military option is ineffective and will be met with the heroic resistance of the Iranian people.”

Pezeshkian urged the SCO and other independent nations to take a more active role in countering “unjust measures” and advancing peaceful solutions.

He reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to resolve nuclear issues diplomatically and called on the SCO, which he described as a leading independent and justice-seeking body, to intensify its efforts to promote global peace.

Addressing the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Pezeshkian pressed for an urgent SCO plan to tackle regional conflicts, emphasizing that no global peace initiative can succeed without a just settlement of the Palestinian question.

He reiterated Tehran’s proposal for a free election involving all original inhabitants of Palestine to exercise their right to self-determination.

Reflecting on post-Cold War geopolitics, Pezeshkian said unilateralism has hindered hopes for lasting peace, while the SCO has offered a framework for cooperation among nations with diverse political and economic systems.

He praised the organization’s capacity to address global challenges — from sanctions and economic inequality to climate change and security crises — and voiced support for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s call for reform in global governance as a path toward a more equitable world.

Pezeshkian concluded by urging SCO member states to take “practical, clear steps” to advance both peace and economic cooperation globally.