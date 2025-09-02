Made By “Israel”: Director of Gaza Sports Club Martyred while Securing Aid

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” airstrike that targeted crowds waiting for humanitarian aid in northern Gaza has martyred Louay Estita, the director of Gaza Sports Club, according to the club and local media reports.

Estita, 46, had served as the club's general director since 2015 and was a prominent former handball player.

“Israel” carried out an airstrike on Sunday night near the Zakim crossing, where hundreds of residents had gathered to receive assistance. The Gaza Sports Club issued a statement on Monday confirming Estita's assassination and expressing sorrow over the loss of one of its key figures.

The “Israeli” airstrike underscores the relentless targeting of Palestinian civilians and infrastructure, with the sports sector facing unprecedented losses.

The Palestinian sports community has been reeling from the impact of the ongoing war.

Jibril Rajoub, President of the Palestinian Football Association, recently described the situation as a "catastrophe without precedent."

Since October 2023, at least 810 Palestinian athletes and sports officials have been killed, including 423 football players, 387 members of various sports federations, and 142 scouts, according to Rajoub’s data compiled through August 2025.

Additionally, 15 sports journalists have been martyred, and over 288 sports facilities across Gaza and the occupied West Bank have been destroyed or severely damaged.

Notable losses include Hani Al-Masdar, an Olympic football coach killed in January 2024, and Nagham Abu Samra, a karate champion who died in January 2024 after being injured in an airstrike.

The destruction of Gaza’s Yarmouk Stadium and multiple sports clubs has further crippled the region’s athletic infrastructure.

Analysts slam the lack of action by FIFA, UEFA, and the International Olympic Committee [IOC] despite violations of their own regulations.

They say Article 3 requires respect for internationally recognized human rights while Article 16 allows suspension of member associations violating obligations.