Yemen’s Ansarullah: Real Surprises in the Offing for “Israel” after Assassinations

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement confirmed that the resistance movement is preparing “real” surprises for the “Israeli” entity in retaliation for the illegal entity’s recent assassination of top Yemeni officials in the capital Sana’a and Tel Aviv’s continued genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We have real surprises that neither friend nor foe could expect, and our military stockpiles contain immense capabilities,” Dhaifallah al-Shami, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, was quoted as saying by Lebanon's al-Mayadeen news network on Monday.

Al-Shami stressed that if the Ansarullah had more resources, they could cross the seas and join the Palestinian front.

The statement was made just hours after the Yemeni military launched a drone attack on the “Israeli”-occupied territories, with the regime claiming to have intercepted a number of them.

Yemen’s Armed Forces also announced on Monday that they had carried out a ballistic missile attack on an “Israeli” vessel off the Red Sea coast.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that a ballistic missile targeted “Israeli” oil tanker Scarlet Ray in the northern Red Sea, underlining that the operation resulted in a direct hit on the ship and successfully achieved its objectives.

The leader of Ansarallah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, praised the victims as “martyrs of all Yemen” and rebuked “Israel’s” “savagery” against civilians.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy, with its crimes and savagery, does not spare even children, women and defenseless civilians,” he said, adding, “The crime of targeting ministers and civilian officials is added to the criminal record of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the region.”