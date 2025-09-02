Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Abir Qanso

The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] have bombed more than 500 educational institutions in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.
 

War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

 

Israel Palestine Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

War on Gaza: ’Israel’ Has Already Bombed Over 500 Schools

6 hours ago
Genocide Experts: “Israeli” Aggression on Gaza A Genocide

Genocide Experts: “Israeli” Aggression on Gaza A Genocide

9 hours ago
Made By “Israel”: Director of Gaza Sports Club Martyred while Securing Aid

Made By “Israel”: Director of Gaza Sports Club Martyred while Securing Aid

10 hours ago
“Israeli” Strike Kills Gaza Journalist Amid Growing Attacks on Press

“Israeli” Strike Kills Gaza Journalist Amid Growing Attacks on Press

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-09-2025 Hour: 07:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot