WSJ: Morale Collapses As “Israel” Drags Soldiers into Endless War in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

As the “Israeli” occupation prepares for a new offensive on Gaza City, military commanders are struggling to gather enough reservists to carry out the mission. After nearly two years of relentless fighting across multiple fronts, fatigue has set in, and growing numbers of troops are questioning the purpose and legitimacy of the war.

The “Israeli” army is now attempting to pull approximately 60,000 reservists from civilian life, including from jobs, universities, and families. According to over 30 officers and soldiers interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, morale is deteriorating rapidly, with many warning that the force is approaching a breaking point.

Some commanders have resorted to unusual tactics to fill the ranks. One message posted in a WhatsApp group for university students read: “I’m looking for combat soldiers, mainly medics and snipers, for an operation of 70 days starting on September 11. If there are reservists who are interested, please message me privately.”

While the military maintains that it is operationally ready, it also stresses its ongoing support for reservists, who remain critical to mission success.

The growing shortage of reservists reflects a deeper crisis within "Israel’s" military establishment, revealing internal fractures and widespread disillusionment with the war on Gaza.

According to recent polls, up to 80% of “Israelis” support a negotiated deal to end the war and secure the release of captives. Thousands of former soldiers and reservists have signed petitions demanding an immediate halt to the war.

Since October 7, 2023, reservist sentiment has shifted dramatically. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, repeated call-ups and prolonged military campaigns have eroded morale across the ranks. One reservist, a master sergeant in the 98th Commando Division with over 400 days of deployment across Gaza and Lebanon, told the outlet: “People are dying for nothing, and Netanyahu is prolonging the war for his own political survival.”

The same soldier was recently called up again for the occupation of Gaza City. Having previously participated in the invasion of Khan Yunis, he admitted that Hamas’ guerrilla tactics render total eradication impossible. The occupation forces depend heavily on reservists to reinforce their small standing army, which primarily comprises mandatory-service conscripts. Discontent is further inflamed by proposed exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox population, sparking resentment among those being repeatedly deployed.

The ongoing war has inflicted deep psychological and social damage on the occupiers' military structure. According to The Wall Street Journal, families of reservists are being pushed to the edge. Dalit Kislev Spektor, wife of a reservist officer, revealed how her husband returned home in a state of trauma after identifying a fellow soldier who had taken his own life.

In numerous cases, reservists have begun refusing to return to duty.

This internal breakdown comes as the “Israeli” occupation forces continue to carry out daily massacres in Gaza, part of what is recognized as a systematic genocide. The International Association of Genocide Scholars [IAGS] recently passed a formal resolution declaring that "Israel's" military campaign in Gaza meets the legal definition of genocide under international law.

The IAGS resolution cites multiple acts that satisfy the criteria for genocide, including:

Deliberate attacks on civilians, including children

Starvation as a weapon of war

Blocking humanitarian aid, water, and fuel

Sexual and reproductive violence

Mass forced displacement

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, as of Monday, the total number of Palestinians martyred in the ongoing aggression has reached 63,557, with more than 160,660 injured since the start of the war on October 7, 2023. Between March 18, 2025, and today alone, 11,426 people have been killed and 48,619 wounded, as "Israel" continues its indiscriminate bombardment and blockade of the besieged Strip.

To mitigate burnout, commanders are introducing measures to ease the burden. One unit distributed forms allowing reservists to indicate when they were unavailable. The military is also using rotating schedules, one week on, one week off, for the 90-day deployment period.

Despite these steps, frustration persists, especially with the decision to extend the service of 20,000 active-duty reservists, on top of the 60,000 already called up.

The Gaza City offensive will largely rely on mandatory-service soldiers, while reservists will be reassigned to operations in Syria, Lebanon, and the occupied West Bank. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has reportedly opposed a full reoccupation of Gaza, citing serious manpower constraints.