Iran: Europe’s Push to Snapback Sanctions Orchestrated by US, ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed on Tuesday that Iran remains in close contact with Russia and China, which oppose the European effort to restore sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

“We share a common stance that the European Union and these three European countries, for reasons previously mentioned and others, do not have the legal competence to resort to the dispute resolution mechanism, which in essence means the start of restoring the revoked Security Council resolutions,” Baghaei said, referring to a joint letter from the foreign ministers of Iran, China, and Russia.

Iran, China, and Russia have written to the UN Security Council in a letter signed in Tianjin, China, denouncing as “legally baseless” the European trio’s decision to trigger the snapback mechanism against Tehran.

He added that any technical extension of UN Security Council resolution 2231 “is a matter to be discussed in the UN Security Council, and that body holds the authority.”

Baghaei described the European countries’ move to restore sanctions as “highly irresponsible and illogical” and “without any legal basis.”

Responding to a US proposal for direct talks, Baghaei said Tehran cannot discuss the future of relations with Washington without considering past US actions.

“Principally, in relation to the United States, we must always consider the fact that during the course of negotiations, we faced aggression from the Zionist regime with the cooperation of the US. Certainly, we cannot discuss the future without paying attention to past experiences,” Baghaei said.

He said the United States has repeatedly undermined diplomatic efforts over the past decade, citing Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2017.

“The JCPOA existed, but in 2017, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement without any reason or excuse,” he said, noting that “At the latest instance, simultaneously with the negotiation process, the Zionist regime, in coordination and cooperation with the US, carried out illegal attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He said these actions show the US “from the beginning” lacked good faith.

Baghaei touched on a statement by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio welcoming the reinstatement of Security Council resolutions and describing it as aligned with President Donald Trump's directives.

“All indicate that from the beginning of the new US administration’s tenure, their plan was to disrupt the JCPOA and impose unlawful pressures on Iran,” Baghaei said.

Regarding Iran’s relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Baghaei said no decisions have yet been made about continuing the two rounds of talks held so far.

He said the recent presence of two IAEA inspectors in Iran was “solely to load fuel into the Bushehr nuclear reactor,” adding: “Currently, there is no inspection ongoing in Iran, and there are no inspectors present.”

Baghaei said Iran maintains contact with the IAEA as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and safeguards agreement but that work on a new protocol following recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities remains under parliamentary review.

Addressing Western criticism of Iran’s JCPOA commitments, Baghaei said: “When they talk about the JCPOA — especially the three European countries and the UK Foreign Secretary — we must ask, which JCPOA are you talking about?”

He called accusations against Iran “hypocritical claims filled with ill intent,” saying the parties “have neglected their JCPOA commitments since 2018 and are in no position to accuse Iran of violating its obligations.”

Baghaei described Iran’s actions as “entirely lawful and within the framework of the JCPOA” and a response to the US withdrawal and European delays.