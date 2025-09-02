Trump to Make Surprise Announcement Amid Health Rumors

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is set to appear for a press conference on Tuesday, the White House announced. Trump’s weeks-long absence from press interactions has sparked rumors about his health, especially amid his recent diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency [CVI]. The President’s long-awaited presser is scheduled for 2 pm at the Oval Office.

Over the last few days, unverified rumors about the US President being unwell have gone viral. But Donald Trump was spotted on Sunday with his grandchildren as he unwound at his golf course in Northern Virginia. He was photographed leaving the White House and at the golf club. However, it barely allayed the rumors about the 79-year-old's health.

As a result, the notification to the White House Press Pool Monday sparked a lot of buzz. Especially since it did not mention what the announcement will be about. The White House has maintained that Trump is in "excellent health." Despite that, many think that Trump is set to announce his resignation amid health rumors.

"Trump to make an Oval Office announcement tomorrow at 2 p.m. Is he resigning?" the anti-Trump account, Republicans Against Trump, wrote.