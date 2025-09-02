’Israeli’ Settlers Storm al-Aqsa as Occupation Forces Arrest al-Khalil Mayor

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" settlers, escorted by heavily armed police, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds on Tuesday. Entering in groups through the Mughrabi Gate, dozens of settlers performed Talmudic rituals and staged provocative tours across the courtyards of the holy site, escalating tensions at the revered Muslim sanctuary.

In a separate development, "Israeli" occupation forces arrested Tayseer Abu Sneineh, the mayor of al-Khalil, during a wide-scale raid in the governorate.

Troops broke into Abu Sneineh’s home, damaged property while searching it, and took him to an undisclosed location.

The raid left significant destruction behind, further fueling anger in the city.

Hamas swiftly condemned the arrest, calling it part of "Israel’s" “aggressive and brutal policies” aimed at dismantling Palestinian political and social life.

The movement described the detention as part of a broader campaign targeting al-Khalil, tied to "Israeli" plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The resistance group urged Palestinians in al-Khalil to safeguard the national project and resist efforts to impose control over the city, warning that "Israeli" attempts to revive failed models of local governance — similar to the discredited Village Leagues initiative — would also fail.

Hamas called on international, human rights, and humanitarian organizations to fulfill their legal and moral obligations by pressuring "Israel" to end its escalating violations against the Palestinian people.