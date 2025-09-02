Iran Rejects GCC Claims Over Islands, Arash Gas Field, and Nuclear Program

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, as well as its rights to the Arash gas field, dismissing what it called “baseless” claims in a recent Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) statement.

In a statement on Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected the “hackneyed and legally groundless” GCC assertion that the islands belong to the United Arab Emirates, stressing they are “inseparable parts of Iran’s territorial territory.”

The ministry said repeating such claims would not alter the historical, geographical, or legal facts, and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to safeguard the islands and protect national interests.

The islands, historically part of Iran, were under British control until November 1971, when Iran’s sovereignty was restored just days before the UAE became a federation. Despite this, Abu Dhabi has repeatedly laid claim to them.

The ministry also reiterated Iran’s rights to the Arash gas field — known as al-Durra in Kuwait — rejecting “one-sided claims” as invalid.

It said a “fair and lasting” resolution requires bilateral dialogue and joint efforts to protect mutual rights and interests.

The offshore field, discovered in the 1960s, remains a major source of contention between Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Tehran further underscored its “legitimate” right to nuclear energy under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, dismissing attempts to question the peaceful nature of its nuclear program as unjustified.

It accused the U.S. and European parties of undermining talks by repeatedly violating commitments and international law.

The ministry also warned regional states about the “real and immediate danger” posed by "Israel’s" weapons of mass destruction, urging joint pressure on the international community to act against them as part of efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region.