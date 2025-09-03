Hamas: “Israeli” Explosive-Laden Robots Devastating Gaza City in Op. Gideon’s Chariots II

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has accused the “Israeli” military of deploying explosive-laden robots as part of a campaign of “systematic destruction” against Gaza City, warning that the unprecedented tactics amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Palestinian resistance movement said the entity’s ongoing Operation Gideon’s Chariots II is designed to seize Gaza’s largest urban center and forcibly displace nearly one million civilians who had already fled there from relentless “Israeli” strikes across the enclave.

Hamas detailed the “fascist” methods being used, including “intensive aerial bombardment” and the deployment of robots “carrying tons of explosives detonated in residential areas”.

It blamed “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for pursuing genocidal policies “at whatever cost”.

The group recalled that more than 63,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred since October 2023, when the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court [ICC] issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the enclave.

According to Hamas, the use of robots and indiscriminate bombing reflects a broader strategy of “criminal ethnic cleansing”.

On Tuesday alone, more than 10 members of the Al-Aff family, primarily women and children, were martyred in Gaza City, while in Khan Younis, seven children were among 11 victims targeted by a drone strike as they collected water.

The movement stressed that these atrocities “necessitate immediate intervention by the UN Security Council to impose a halt to this brutal genocide and hold those responsible accountable”.

It also condemned the United States as the “partner in crime,” citing Washington’s unprecedented military and political backing of the “Israeli” entity.

Hamas concluded by urging Arab and Islamic nations, along with “free people of the world”, to intensify pressure to stop the genocide and counter what it described as Zionist projects threatening peace and stability across the region.