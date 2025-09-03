Iran’s Active Diplomacy Shines at SCO Summit

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian diplomat has praised the Islamic Republic’s application of an “active and multilateral” diplomatic approach during the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] Summit in China.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a post on X, former Twitter, on Tuesday, addressing the developments that concerned the summit, which was joined by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on an official visit to China.

According to the diplomat, the chief executive’s participation in the summit “marked a vivid display” of application of such diplomacy on the part of the Islamic Republic.

He noted that Pezeshkian delivered two separate speeches at the SCO and SCO Plus meetings, during which the president underlined Iran’s constructive role in strengthening regional cooperation by presenting new initiatives.

At the summit, Iran’s president proposed a “Peace-Building Committee” of foreign ministers to resolve regional crises and called for an “Accounts and Settlements Mechanism” to boost financial cooperation and counter illegal sanctions, Gharibabadi said.

At the SCO Plus forum, President Pezeshkian highlighted the platform’s role in promoting global peace and emphasized Iran’s strategic position in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Gharibabadi noted.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s diplomatic approach to its peaceful nuclear program and welcomed Xi’s “Global Governance Initiative” as a step toward international justice and true multilateralism.

Gharibabadi noted that over 20 documents were adopted at the SCO Summit, covering security, AI, green industry, sustainable energy, science, and multilateral trade, along with a 10-year strategy.

The final communiqué condemned the US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran as a blatant violation of international law, warning it threatens regional and global security, Gharibabadi said.

They stressed the need for nuclear safety guarantees during conflicts and reaffirmed the binding nature of UN Resolution 2231 backing Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, the official said.

The members warned that distortions of Resolution 2231 undermine the UN Security Council’s credibility, amid European efforts to revive sanctions on Iran, the official noted.

The communiqué recognized Iran’s initiatives, including a Strategic Security Studies Center, a medical supply taskforce, a tech cooperation mechanism, and an industrial insurance union.

Gharibabadi highlighted Pezeshkian’s bilateral talks with leaders from China, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and the UN, noting Xi’s praise of Iran as a strategic partner and support for its peaceful nuclear rights and enhanced cooperation in transport and connectivity.

Putin sent greetings to Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and highlighted the long-term Russo-Iranian treaty and the Iran–Eurasia free trade agreement as key cooperation pillars.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad and called for Muslim unity against “Israel’s” genocidal crimes in Gaza.

Turkish President Erdogan opposed the “snapback” of UN sanctions and affirmed Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear activities.

Tajik President Rahmon praised historical ties with Iran, condemned the June war, and called for stronger economic and people-to-people cooperation.

UN chief Guterres told Pezeshkian he is “personally convinced” Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful, Gharibabadi said.

Guterres reaffirmed Iran’s peaceful nuclear rights, warned against “snapback” activation, and pledged to address it with European states, the post concluded.