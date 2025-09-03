Please Wait...

“Israel” Attacks UNIFIL Forces Clearing Roadblocks 

folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] has said that “Israeli” drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position on Tuesday morning.

"This is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November," the UNIFIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles. The drones were observed returning south of the Blue Line,” the statement added.

It further revealed that “The ‘Israeli’ army had been informed in advance of UNIFIL’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin,” noting that “Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday’s work was suspended.”

“Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law. It is the responsibility of the ‘Israeli’ army to ensure safety and security of the peacekeepers performing Security Council-mandated tasks,” the UNIFIL concluded.

Israel UNIFIL South Lebanon

