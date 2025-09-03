Trump: Russia, China and North Korea Conspiring against US

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has accused China, Russia and North Korea of “conspiring” against the US. He made the remarks on his Truth Social platform during a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday marking the victory over Japan in World War II.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope they are rightfully honored and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice!” Trump wrote.

He wished Chinese President Xi Jinping “a great and lasting day of celebration,” before adding, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

Trump did not attend the celebrations in Beijing, which are said to be the largest in decades. US relations with both China and Russia remain strained by his trade war, sanctions, and the Ukraine conflict.

Trump met with Putin in Alaska last month as part of his push to mediate a ceasefire in Ukraine. Although there were no breakthroughs, both sides hailed the summit as a positive step.

China and Russia have repeatedly accused the US of trying to impose its will on the global stage and denounced what they call “unilateral” sanctions. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on Monday, Xi renewed his call to end the “Cold War mentality” and to work toward building an “equitable” system of international relations.