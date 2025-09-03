Xi, Putin and Kim Showcase China’s Military Power in Beijing Parade Aimed at “US-Led Order”

By Staff, Agencies

China marked the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan in World War II with a massive military parade through Beijing’s Changan Avenue, where President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin stood side by side — joined by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — in a symbolic display of alliance amid mounting tensions with the US and its allies.

The parade featured the most advanced military hardware China has ever publicly unveiled, highlighting what state media described as the country’s “strategic ace” deterrence capabilities. The event was not only a commemoration of the past, but also a highly choreographed assertion of modern Chinese military power aimed squarely at asserting influence on the global stage.

Unveiling New Strategic Weapons

Among the most notable revelations were a range of nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles [ICBMs], including the newly developed DF-61 and DF-31BJ, the air-launched JL-1, and the JL-3 submarine-launched missile, all forming the cornerstone of China’s growing nuclear triad. The DF-5C, equipped with up to 10 multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles [MIRVs], was showcased as a tool for global reach and retaliatory capability.

The DF-26D, often dubbed the “Guam Killer,” was paraded as a direct message to US military bases in the western Pacific, especially in light of rising tensions over Taiwan. The YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship missile and the DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle also featured prominently, underlining China's intent to challenge US naval superiority.

Xi’s Message: Unity, Sovereignty and Military Readiness

In a speech filled with ideological messaging, President Xi framed the parade as a moment to honor history and project China’s peaceful rise — while calling for “accelerated efforts” to build world-class armed forces. He praised the PLA as a “heroic army” and reiterated China’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, national unity, and global peace.

Notably, Xi stated that the Chinese people are "on the right side of history," contrasting sharply with the US narrative on global order and military alliances.

Putin, Kim Join Xi in Show of Unity Against US Pressure

The presence of Putin and Kim alongside Xi sent a clear geopolitical message: a tightening bloc of leaders opposed to US influence. CCTV commentators stressed shared histories of resistance against fascism, while state media highlighted continued cooperation between these countries in military and strategic spheres.

Also attending were leaders from Iran, Belarus, Malaysia, and Indonesia, while notable absentees included former Chinese leaders Hu Jintao and Zhu Rongji. No foreign troops participated in this parade, a sharp contrast to 2015, emphasizing China’s self-reliant military image.

AI, Drones, and Future Warfare

China also showcased major strides in AI-integrated warfare, including high-speed stealth drones, “loyal wingman” combat UAVs, and extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles [XLUUVs]. These platforms, designed to conduct autonomous swarming, reconnaissance-strike missions, and deep-sea sabotage protection, underscore Beijing’s emphasis on multi-domain and intelligent warfare.

State broadcaster CCTV highlighted new developments in carrier-based aircraft, including the J-35 stealth fighter and J-15T and J-15DT variants, marking China’s shift from near-sea to far-sea defense capabilities.

Defensive Systems and Missile Shields

New missile defense systems also appeared for the first time: HQ-20, HQ-22A, HQ-9C, HQ-19 [China’s answer to the US THAAD], and HQ-29, a midcourse anti-ballistic and anti-satellite interceptor. These reflect China’s growing emphasis on airspace and missile defense, particularly as competition with the US intensifies.

Tanks, Rockets, and Land Forces

China's version of the US Himars — the PHL-16 multiple rocket launcher — was presented, along with the Type 99B tank, equipped with active protection systems designed to operate in high-altitude conflict zones such as the India-China border.

A Parade Without Foreign Troops — But With Global Implications

Unlike previous commemorations, this parade featured no foreign soldiers — emphasizing domestic strength and unity. However, Xi’s deliberate alignment with Putin and Kim, and the unveiling of systems directly threatening US military positions in the Asia-Pacific, reveal an unmistakable challenge to the US-led international order.

In response, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, questioning whether Xi would acknowledge US sacrifices during WWII. “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump quipped, sarcastically, drawing attention to the deepening alliance forming in Beijing.

This year's parade was far more than a commemoration — it was a vivid demonstration of China’s advanced military capability, its deepening partnerships with Russia and North Korea, and its unambiguous challenge to the US’s role in global security. With the Taiwan question looming and regional militarization accelerating, Xi and Putin's united front sends a message the world — and especially the US — cannot ignore.