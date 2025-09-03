OCHA: Over 300 Died from Starvation in Gaza As Famine Worsens

By Staff, Agencies

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating, as UN officials warn of a growing famine while the "Israeli" occupation’s airstrikes persistently target civilians in the blockaded territory.

Jens Laerke, UN OCHA spokesperson, said hunger-related losses in Gaza have exceeded 300, warning that any new aggression on densely populated Gaza City, where famine was declared, poses grave risks.

Adnan Abu Hasna, UNRWA Media Adviser, described conditions in Gaza City as "beyond catastrophe," warning that official figures underestimate the true toll by excluding losses from untreated illnesses and those laid to rest in makeshift graves inside tents.

The ongoing blockade is described as a "war of starvation," with aid trucks delivering only a fraction of Gaza’s needs. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 13 more hunger-related losses in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 361, including 130 children.

UN officials accuse "Israel" of deliberately causing famine, calling the crisis “made by 'Israel'", and demand a ceasefire with full humanitarian access to prevent further losses.

This comes as "Israeli" strikes on Tuesday took at least 33 Palestinian lives in Khan Younis and central Gaza, including children martyred while collecting water and others in a residential building collapse.

At al-Awda Hospital in al-Nuseirat, doctors confirmed receiving 10 bodies and 10 wounded from another airstrike that hit civilians waiting near an aid distribution point on Salah al-Din Street.