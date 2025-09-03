Trump: ‘Israel’ Dominated US Congress

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said "Israel" previously had “total control” over the US Congress, and it was impossible for someone speaking “badly” of “Israel” to be in politics.

Trump said that in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller published on Monday, repeatedly stating that "Israel" used to have the “strongest lobby I’ve ever seen” in the US.

“If you go back 20 years. I mean, I will tell you, 'Israel' had the strongest lobby in Congress of anything or body, or of any company or corporation or state that I’ve ever seen. 'Israel' was the strongest. Today, it doesn’t have that strong a lobby. It’s amazing,” Trump explained.

Trump went on to say, "Times have changed, and US politics now has all sorts of critics of ‘Israel’, namely “AOC plus three” and “all these lunatics.”

The US president referred to the so-called ‘Squad’, an informal progressive left-wing faction of the Democratic Caucus in the US House, originally composed of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, known for their strong anti-"Israel" stance.

“The conflict between ‘Israel’ and Hamas in Gaza, has further eroded "Tel Aviv's" influence in the US,” Trump suggested.

“They may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations, you know, and it is hurting them,” he said.

At the same time, Trump praised himself for doing more than anyone else for "Israel", calling it “amazing” and noting he’s received “good support” in return.