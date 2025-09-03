Yemeni Forces Target Sensitive “Israeli” Sites with 2 Ballistic Missiles

By Staff

Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The Almighty said: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.”

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes and starvation tactics committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and as an initial response to the “Israeli” aggression against our country, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a unique and combined military operation using two ballistic missiles: Palestine-2 [a cluster warhead used for the second time] and Zu Al-Fiqar. These missiles targeted sensitive “Israeli” enemy sites in the occupied Yaffa. The operation achieved its objectives successfully, by the grace of God, causing millions of Zionist settlers to rush to shelters and resulting in airport operations being suspended.

As the Islamic nation commemorates the birth of its Prophet—who led it to honor, glory, and strength, making its enemies fear it—the criminal enemy is today committing the most heinous crimes against two million Muslims in Gaza, the land of struggle and martyrdom, amidst the silence and inaction of two billion Muslims.

Whoever claims to belong to Islam and to the noble Prophet—peace and blessings be upon him and his family—can’t stand by idly in the face of genocide. Victory for Gaza is victory for religion, for the nation and humanity.

The Yemeni people commemorate this noble occasion while engaged in jihad, support, and backing until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted. They are confident in God’s victory, His help, and His guidance.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that the “Israeli” enemy will not enjoy security and stability, and that our operations will continue with increasing intensity in the coming stage.