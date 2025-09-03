Fires Surround Netanyahu’s Home As Protesters Demand Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" public broadcaster reported that protests began in Occupied Al-Quds on Wednesday, calling for an end to the war on Gaza and the return of all captives held by Hamas, with plans for the demonstrations to continue through Saturday.

The broadcaster noted that the "Day of Disruption" events are being organized by the captives' families and their support groups, who are calling for an end to the war and for a deal to be reached to bring them home.

Protesters gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence on Gaza Street in Al-Quds, setting up tents and igniting recycling bins to form a "ring of fire," sparking a blaze just 100 meters from his home.

The protesting groups are planning to demonstrate at various locations throughout the city, including the Knesset and Gaza Street, and the events are scheduled to conclude with a central march on Saturday evening in Paris Square in "Tel Aviv".

Prominent participants and activists leading the protests include Anat Angrest, the mother of captive Matan, Viki Cohen, the mother of captive Nimrod, as well as relatives of IOF members currently serving in the Gaza sector or who were wounded during the war.

Dozens of "Tel Aviv" tech firms, including Monday, Wix, and Fiverr, are backing the protests by allowing staff to join the encampment and offering buses from Sarona. Several major investment funds have also joined the initiative.

In response to the protests, police have reinforced their presence at the entrances to occupied al-Quds and on major highways as the protests continue to expand in "Tel Aviv".