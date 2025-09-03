Kremlin Rejects Trump’s Claim of “Conspiracy” with Xi and Kim Against the US

By Staff, Agencies

The Kremlin said on Wednesday, September 3, that President Vladimir Putin was not plotting with China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un against the United States, downplaying President Donald Trump’s accusations as possibly ironic.

On Tuesday, Trump expressed frustration over Putin’s stance, writing on Truth Social that he was “very disappointed” and suggesting that Xi, Putin, and Kim were working together against the US.

When asked about Trump’s remarks on Russian state television, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov dismissed the idea outright.

“I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies,” Ushakov said. “No one even had such a thought—none of these three leaders had such a thought.”

He added that Moscow recognized the significant role of the United States in global affairs. “I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international situation,” Ushakov noted.

The controversy came as Xi Jinping delivered a stark warning during a massive military parade in Beijing, declaring that the world faced a choice between peace and war. Xi was flanked by Putin and Kim Jong-un in an unprecedented display of military alignment.

When asked if he feared the emergence of a Russia-China axis against the United States, Trump insisted he was unconcerned. “I am not concerned at all… We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me,” he said.