Sudan Landslide Death Toll Tops 1,000

By Staff, Agencies

A devastating landslide in Sudan’s Darfur region has destroyed an entire village, leaving only one survivor. With around 1,000 lives lost, rebels say it’s one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country’s recent history.

The landslide happened on Sunday after a heavy downpour in the village of Tarsin in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army stated.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” their statement read.

The village was “completely leveled to the ground,” the group said. They are appealing to the UN and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.

The ruling Sovereign Council in Khartoum mourned “the death of hundreds of innocent residents” in the Marrah Mountains’ landslide, saying in a statement that “all possible capabilities” have been mobilized to support the area.

Most of the conflict-stricken Darfur region has become mostly inaccessible to the UN and aid groups, given heavy restrictions and ongoing fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces.