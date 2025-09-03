Moscow Accuses “Western Liberal Dictatorships” of Spreading Xenophobia

By Staff, RT

Russia remains determined to confront the xenophobia and racial supremacist ideologies that it says are being promoted by the West, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT on Wednesday.

She framed Moscow’s mission as a continuation of the struggle for “true freedom” that the Soviet Union fought for during World War II.

Zakharova’s remarks came as President Vladimir Putin wrapped up a four-day visit to China, where he attended a massive military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

She described the victory over fascism as a turning point for humanity, but cautioned that the ideology had not been entirely defeated.

“This infection of Nazism, fascism, racial segregation [and] xenophobia has not been fully defeated,” Zakharova warned.

“The logic of dividing the world into those who have the birthright for everything based on their blood and skin color and those who are only allowed to serve the first group lives on”.

Zakharova stressed that Russia continues to confront such views just as it did 80 years ago. “These were the views our country fought against 80 years ago with arms, and we are still confronting them on the international stage today,” she said.

She added that Russia and China are working together to ensure that “the dictatorship of those who embrace this segregationist approach does not prevail”.

According to Zakharova, many other nations also rely on their efforts to defend “the basic traditional values that form the core of human nature.”

At the heart of the struggle, she argued, is a clash of values. Zakharova accused the West of attempting to impose a “Western liberal dictatorship” through “a narrow, distorted, and absolutely twisted perception of what a human is”.