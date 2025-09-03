Hundreds of ’Israeli’ Reservists Refuse Gaza Deployment Amid ‘Crisis of Trust’

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military is reportedly grappling to find enough reserve forces for a planned invasion to occupy Gaza City, with hundreds of reservists warning not to report for duty as the “crisis of trust” deepens between the occupation army and the "Tel Aviv" entity.

"Israeli" media said the approximately 60,000 reserve duty call-up papers sent by the military last month would come into effect on Tuesday and thousands of the reserve forces were expected to report to their bases ahead of the offensive to seize Gaza City.

However, the occupation army fears a low turnout rate due to the burden, concern for the lives of the captives held by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and a lack of trust in the illegal entity.

The reports said most of the reservists have already served hundreds of days since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, and they are now required to serve an additional three months, with the possibility of a one-month extension depending on how the fighting in the Strip unfolds.

"Israeli" daily newspaper "Haaretz" said hundreds of "Israeli" soldiers had come out against the new invasion Gaza and threatened not to show up for service.

“This rotation is the toughest yet. Many feel conflicted over concerns for the hostages held by Hamas,” reservists told paper, adding that they “do not believe” in the stated objectives of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in capturing Gaza.

Senior officials cited by the "Israeli" newspaper also said there is a “crisis of trust” between Netanyahu’s cabinet and the military, which is affecting the occupation army.

The report said the "Israeli" commanders in the reserves have been ordered to hold conversations and allow troops to express their opinions and feelings on the imminent attack to occupy Gaza City.

“We talk and say what we think, but there are no answers. I can't recall such a heavy feeling in previous tours. Even just from talking with the commanders, it's clear that we're going into a war that even the army doesn't want,” one reservist told the newspaper.

“No one can tell me any fairy tales after 280 days of fighting in Gaza. I know Gaza, unfortunately. The conquest of Gaza has nothing to do with bringing back the hostages. Every one of us understands that.”

"Israeli" army chief Eyal Zamir was reported to have gone to great lengths pressing Netanyahu over the danger the occupation plan poses to the captives held by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

Zamir also told Netanyahu that the offensive will put further unnecessary strain on "Israeli" troops after some 350 reservists signed a joint statement addressing the occupying entity.

“The decision to embark on an operation to finally occupy Gaza is clearly illegal and will put the hostages, soldiers, and civilians at risk. If we are called to reserve duty – we will not report.

We will not obey any orders that are sent,” said reservist Ron Feiner. “This is a political, cynical and dangerous step, designed to serve an extremist minority and not the security of 'Israeli' settlers."

Another anonymous commander, who has fought for 400 days since the start of the war, said he has come to believe that "Israeli" settlers are dying for nothing and that Netanyahu is prolonging the war for his own political survival, a widely held view in parts of the occupied territories.